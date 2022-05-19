By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

Supreme Court Justice, John Inyang Okoro, has said that the independence of the Judiciary arm of government cannot be overemphasised.

He stated this during the Christian Lawyers Fellowship of Nigeria, CLASFON, and the Directorate of Anti-corruption, Rule of Law and Good Governance, DARG, stakeholders/judiciary summit with the theme: “Promoting and Strengthening of the Nigerian Judiciary,” in Abuja.

Okoro emphszized that for the judiciary to retain its integrity on the impartial adjudication of justice matters, the arm of government ought to be independent.

He said, “Unfortunately justice and truth is becoming scarce in our judiciary and it’s bedevelled with the problem of corruption and interference of the federal and state governments in the judicial administration.

“The troubling issues which have to do with corruption in the country and the Executive arm of government trying to control and manipulate the judiciary has indeed continued to undermine the ability of the judiciary to effectively secure that truth and justice in the society.

“This interference, has really hampered the fair trial in the country. As a result, honesty and impartiality or impartial decision making in the judiciary which of course is vital to the credibility of the Nigerian judiciary has become relatively downtrodden.

“Hope is not lost, with more advocacy which CLASFON is championing, alongside other good spirited bodies, the awareness so created, can act as a catalyst to the enthronement of judicial integrity devoid of any form of practices and definitely leading to the enthronement of good governance and the rule of law.”

Speaking in the same vein, National Coordinator, CLASFON, Beauty Lawrence, urged the federal government to not only consider the autonomy of the judiciary but also the welfare of judges.

She said, “Our judges are suffering, judges as we know cannot speak for themselves. So, we are using this medium to advocate to the government that indeed the judiciary should become independent. We believe that the federal government can do well to improve the welfare packages of our judges.”

