By Harris Emanuel

A notorious gang leader, Otobong Moses, alias Otoabasi, has been killed by the troop of 2 Brigade Nigerian Army in conjunction with other security agencies in their hideout located in Akwa Ibom State.

Besides, two other members of the gang were apprehended even as two kidnap victims were freed from captivity by the joint task force.

The Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, 2 Brigade, Nigerian Army, Capt. Samuel Akari, who disclosed this to newsmen after the raid in Obon Ebot in Etim Ekpo Local Government Area of the state, said the troops arrested two of the accomplices and rescued two kidnapped victims during the operation.

He disclosed that items recovered from the raid included one Sub Machine Gun and magazine, 67 rounds of 9MM ammunition, two motorcycles, 16 mobile phones, one AK-47 rifle magazine with 30 rounds of 7.62MM special ammunition and nine machetes.

He added that other items recovered included two military monkey jackets, one helmet strapped with a military camouflage uniform, two pairs of military camouflage uniforms, one military pullover, an ATM card, two TV sets, a standing fan, decoder and four generator sets.

He said: “The first phase of the operations was conducted on May 12, during the operations, troops raided the criminals hideout, but on sighting the troops, the criminals abandoned their hideout and fled.

“The gallant troops rescued the kidnapped victims and arrested two collaborators of the criminal kingpin while the shrine, hideout and assorted charms were set ablaze by the troops.

“Further investigation revealed that the criminal gang is known for terrorising the locals, kidnapping, killing and burying their victims, who do not do their biddings in shallow graves in the general area.”

He appealed to residents of the community to return to their homes and continue their legitimate businesses as the security agencies would be on surveillance to ensure peace in the community.

“The good people of Etim Ekpo, Ukanafun LGAs and indeed the entire Akwa Ibom State are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses.

“However, those who are bent on disturbing the peace enjoyed in the state are advised to desist or prepare to face the wrath of the law,” he said.