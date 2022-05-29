By Joy Mazoje

Joseph Ameh, ex-husband to choreographer, Kafayat Shafau popularly known as Kaffy has responded to indications thrown at him that he slept with his wife’s best friend while they were married.

In a recent interview Chude Jideonwo had with Kaffy, she revealed that her ex-husband cheated on her with her close friend.

Kaffy accounted that she stopped sleeping with her husband for three years and became celibate before the divorce.

Joseph Ameh who reacted to her claims took to his Instagram page, stating that he never slept with any of Kaffy’s close friends or best friend and was not violent with her but accepted that he made some silly mistakes in his marriage.

“I will make this as brief as possible. I made a lot of silly mistakes in my life and in my marriage, I take full responsibility of all my foolishness with absolutely no excuses” He said.

“However, I never slept wit your best friend or close pals, neither have I ever been violent towards you, contrary to the narratives flying around about me.”

Ameh who advised his ex-wife to move on maturely as he’s trying to, adding that this is the last time he’ll speak on their broken marriage.

READ ALSO:

“Anyway, it has been a year since the marriage officially ended. I’ve tried to move on and I do advise you to do the same too.

“I wish us all the very best as we move on maturely. The end of our marriage should not be the end of our lives.

This is the first and last time I will speak on this subject,” he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria