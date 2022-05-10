.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Coalition of Northern Groups ( CNG) has said that the North will.be more comfortable with a President of South-South extraction in 2023.

Spokesperson of the Northern Coalition, Suleiman Abdul-Azeez told Vanguard that although the defection of former President Goodluck Jonathan has not been confirmed, “I think, all the same, it is said that you never see smoke without fire.”

“If it does happen eventually, it could be the saving grace. The reality is that the APC may lack the moral correctness to retain power in the North beyond these first eight years of Buhari.”

“And if power must shift to the South, the North would be more comfortable with the South-South. It is a more friendly space for the North,” he said.

According to the CNG, “Jonathan is by far the most qualified from the South-South among all those that have indicated interest. The problem would be the burden the APC would have to carry having so severely decampaigned Jonathan just less than eight years ago.”

“Unless they first apologize to him and to Nigerians generally and admit they judged his administration against the standards of fair judgment, they would only end up embarrassing themselves in the marketplace.”

“Besides it would be really difficult for APC to be able to convince the Northern voter to accept Jonathan after they have bloodied him in 2014. And there is the concern that he may return with a grudge against the North and may not be as fair as would be expected.”

“But taking away all unhealthy possibilities, Jonathan could provide a soothing relief to this current regional tensions being stocked by separatist forces.”

Vanguard News Nigeria