In an attempt by terrorists/armed bandits to disrupt the peaceful Eid-el-fitr celebration in Niger State, joint security forces engaged and neutralized the hoodlums in Rafi LGA of the State.

On 02/05/2022 at about 1700hrs, armed bandits on motorcycles attempted to attack Kawo, Uregi villages in Rafi LGA to disrupt Sallah celebration in the State.

On the receipt of this information, joint security tactical teams responded swiftly and mobilised to the area where the hoodlums were engaged around Uregi, Kiribo villages and as a result, about ten bandits were neutralized, 14 kidnapped citizens were rescued and seven motorcycles recovered with arms from them.

Governor of Niger State Abubakar Sani Bello commended the gallantry efforts of the security personnel, including the local vigilante members who are supposed to be with their families and loved ones to celebrate Sallah, but rather chose to remain vigilante in the forest to provide security for Nigerlites.

The Governor appreciates this uncommon sacrifice and encouraged the security agencies not to relent in their efforts towards mitigating terrorism/banditry and other criminality in the State

He equally thanked Nigerlites for their community resilience against banditry and urge them to continue to cooperate with the Government and security agencies in the State in order to encourage them in this service to humanity for a more secured Niger State.

He reassured them of his commitment and determination to ensure peace is restored in all the troubled communities.

