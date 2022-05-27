By Nwafor Sunday

Former governor of Anambra state, Mr. Peter Obi has asked Nigerians to join him in taking back the country from bad governance.

Obi stated this in a statement made available to newsmen on Friday evening. Peter who is an economic expert dumped the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, yesterday and joined Labour Party.

His Director General Presidential Campaign Organisation, Dr. Doyin Okupe, made this public after submitting a copy of Obi’s resignation letter to the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja, on Wednesday.

His reasons for dumping PDP, are yet to be known. His letter reads: “I am writing to intimate you of my resignation from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), which was conveyed to the Chairman of Agulu Ward 2. Anaocha LGA

“Anambra, effective Friday 20 May, 2022. Consequently, am by this letter informing you of my withdrawal for the PDP Presidential Primaries.

“It has been a great honour to contribute to nation-building efforts through our party. Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make it practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

“Our national challenges are deep-seated and require that we each make profound sacrifices towards rescuing our country. My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remains firm, even if the route differs.

“I wish to thank you personally for your graciousness and leadership. I wish you well and best of luck in the service of country.“

However, joining Labour party today, Mr Obi in a statement titled ‘The Road to Recovery’, opined:

“I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths, who have joined me in the mission of rescuing and taking back Nigeria.

“This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a facilitator.

“Since I resigned from the PDP because of issues that are at variance with my persona and principles, I have consulted widely with various parties and personalities to ensure we do not complicate the route to our desired destination.

“For me, the process of getting into this high office is as fundamental as what one will do thereafter.

“Therefore, I have chosen a route free of rancour and one in line with my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production and that is the Labour Party, which is synonymous with the people, workers, development, production, securing and uniting the Nigerians as one family.

“I invite my fellow Nigerians to join me to take back our country. Be assured that I’ll never let you down.”