Former Ajax and DR Congo winger Jody Lukoki has passed away at the age of 29.

Lukoki was recovering from a serious cruciate ligament injury at the time of his death, but a cause has not yet been revealed, according to the Sun.

Lukoki represented Ajax as a youngster, scoring five times for their first-team and went on to represent six other clubs within the space of eight years.

Having represented the Netherlands at Under-21 level, he later opted to play for DR Congo at senior international level, winning three caps for his country.

Sadly, Lukoki has now died, sources close to the player have confirmed, with tributes sure to pour in.