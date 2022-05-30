Jimi Solanke, Yinka Davies, Mikhifa, others thrill fans at 2022 Lagos Jazz Festival 

By Japhet Davidson

It was a classic fixture of the old and new tunes as seasoned jazz exponents thrilled fans at the 2022 Nigeria’s premier and most popular jazz fiesta – The Lagos International Jazz festival which took place recently in Lagos.

This year’s festival was a return of the show after an almost two years break from outdoor performances, as the last live edition was held in 2019 at the Freedom Park and the 2021 edition was entirely virtual. The 2022 popular jazz fiesta was staged for four days in the Lagos Megacity between the April 29 – May 3 2022.

The event which was initially planned for two days at the prestigious waterfront venue Bay lounge in Lekki on the Island, however was extended for two more days by popular demand and taken to the mainland Fish Farm in Ogudu, Lagos which turned out to be a good outing to celebrate both the international workers’ day and end of Ramadan fasting.

Both the island and mainland editions lived up to their billings as music lovers both young and old were treated to an array of various sounds from over 20 acts performing jazz and other related genres in various expressions and fusions.

Surprisingly at both locations, the rains threatened but was unable to keep the jazz starved crowd away from attending and listening to good music.

In attendance at the events were members of the diplomatic corps including, the American embassy staff, South African Consul General, Italian Consul General and a host of French and Spanish expatriates amongst others who were delighted by the music.

Headlining the Festival this year at both venues was Nigeria’s leading Afrojazz diva and songstress Yinka Davies whose captivating performances were commendable and a lesson in jazz improvisation performance mastery that has been horned for close to 3 decades.

At the Bay lounge in Lekki, she held the audience spell bound with her collaborative performance with veteran entertainer Pa Jimi Solanke who performed Jazz standards to the applause of the audience. At the Fish Farm edition Ace Jazz saxophonist and leading man Mikhifa was her partner to deliver a spectacular performance that thrilled the audience with thunderous applause afterwards.

Other stellar performances were from The Sharp Band, Afrobeat band – The Lagos Thugs, Samderry, Afrobeats Guitarist YPick who used his Bay Lounge performance to honour Benson Idonije – veteran broadcaster and music critic as his wife celebrated her milestone birthday anniversary.

The Idonijes are grandparents to current Afrobeats superstar, African giant and Grammy award winner Burna Boy.

There were also exceptional performances from Tenor and Baritone soloists Guchie and Olumide Baritone, Dfunmy, Poshryna Oyin, CJ Amun Nnadi and his team from Port Harcourt – Pamela Scott & August Chuks, Ace Drummer Michael Gbenga and a host of others.

The 10 Strings Music Institute presented its Allstars band with their JOMA (Joy Of Music Africa) production at the Fish Farm edition. They paraded an array of next generation stars to look out for in the almost 3-hour presentation of 25 Grammy quality African classic songs. They were led by the Institute’s founder Emmanuel Akapo and included ShaDe, Prince Charlse, PSG, imi and a host of others.

To draw the curtains to the festival were spectacular performances from both NAIJAZZ afrobeat multi-instrumentalist Seun Olota & his extasi band and YPick. Seun a veteran in the game enthralled the audience with witty vocals, bursts of synchronized horns, enhanced choreography and of course intermittent bursts of ‘yabis’ reminiscent of Afrobeat founder and legend Fela Anikulapo Kuti of blessed memory.

YPick’s superb performance was the curtain call for the entire festival. The Lagos International Jazz Festival 2022 was dedicated to the founder’s mum Mrs. Margaret Olatokunbo Sadare organized by Inspiro productions and supported by Sovereign Trust Insurance plc, The Baylounge Lekki, Fish Farm Ogudu and Lagos Tourism.

The festival founded by Ayoola Sadare has over the years featured stars like Courtney Pine, Freshly Ground, Mike Aremu, Victor Masondo, Gloria Ibru, Dede and a host of others.