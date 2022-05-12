By Gabriel Olawale

In preparation for the 6th edition of the Festival International FIGAS in Bloise France, Afrik’Consult Culture headed by Latsouk N’diaye will be hosting Jemiriye Adeniji and a host of other top African female artistes selected from more than 17 African countries and the rest of the world in Dakar Senegal at a two-phased festival of music, culture, art and people from the 9th to 14th of May, 2022.



The event is placed to celebrate women and will see the participation of several women artist, cultural actresses and entreprenuers from the creative cultural industry, it is a platform for the dissemination and expression of the diversity of the world’s cultures.



Jemiriye’s Foundation EWA Global Initiative a 501(c)3 Non-profit/Non-Governmental Organization set out to empower African women and girls through exploring their creativeness in partnership with Afrik’Consult Culture’s Women Project (WO.P) where she is presently a Guest Artist in Residence will be awarding the WO.P artistes with the EWA Global Initiative Women/Girls Creative Fund which is aimed at empowering them to support their music and creative pursuits.

Jemiriye will also be speaking and training 10 women artistes selected from different African countries in Music Artistic Communication and Performance Direction on the 11th of May 2022.



The week-long event also include a world-class music Showcase where Jemiriye alongside the Senegal National Orchestra and other top African female music artistes including, Coumbis Sorra (Senegal), Chadia (Senegal) and Nina Wateko (Congo) will be serenading the world with the best display of music from Africa for the in preparation for the 6th edition of Festival International FIGAS happening from the 22nd to 24th of July 2022 at the Jorge Semprum Space in Blois en France.



The Showcase PLURI’ELLES show is billed to take place at the Grand National Theater, Doudou Rose de Dakar, Senegal on the 14th of May, 2022, it will be masterpiece performances where Jemiriye will be performing some of her hit songs like, Iba, Ise Oluwa, African Lady and Lagos with the Senegal National Orchestra under the artistic direction of Fredy Massamba.



She will also be sharing the stage with WOP artistes, the Jinee Ni Orchestra, an all-female orchestra where she will be performing her song IBA and other outstanding performers including Matibeye (Chad Republic), Koudy Fagbemi (Benin Republic) and Tyrane from Cote d’voir on the 15th of May 2022.

Just in case you didn’t know, Jemiriye, a nugget of Nigerian music, is a singer-songwriter who lives and evolves in the United States.

A country in which she immerses herself musically to offer exceptional Afropop style. She multiplies the scenes internationally, particularly in Europe and America.

Thus, she gave a stellar performance during the 90th birthday of the matriarch of civil rights, Naomi Barbara King and she also picked up the award for Outstanding International Artist, at the AD King Foundation’s 10th Annual Youth Empowerment Award Gala in Atlanta, Georgia.



Jemiriye is set to launch her already anticipated album titled Rare Jem this may, the album which comprises of different heart-warming, afrocentric and danceable tracks will be released to the public by the end of May 2022 and it promises to be the African Album the world is waiting for.