Junior Chamber International (JCI) Uyo City, JCI Abuja and George Okoro Photos have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to empower Nigerian youths with photography skills.

The JCI Uyo city President, JCIN Amb. Onyeka TMS; JCIN Ambassador Salamatu Yaradua, President of JCI Abuja Unity; JC. Seydouba Yattara Treasurer JCI Guinea; met with George Okoro, CEO George Okoro Photos on Tuesday to ink the M.O.U which is aimed at equipping young people to meet the present day demands of increasing employability ratio and entrepreneurship skills.

George Okoro is an indigene of Arondizuogu and a graduate of Economic and development studies from Igbinedion university, Okada. He founded George Okoro Photos in April 2013 as a one-man photography business and building a highly sought-after photography brand in Nigeria, George Okoro built a portfolio of events and portrait photography across Nigeria and abroad, including countries like the UK, Germany, Gambia, Ghana, Spain, Italy, Liberia to name a few.

In 2017 George Okoro published his first magazine with a glamorous lunch at the prestigious Trancorp Hilton Hotel Abuja, which attracted dignitaries and high net worth individuals in the country.

In 2019, he launched the commercial arm of his photography business with the first branch in Wuse 2 Abuja, and in 2020 the second branch followed with an upscale branch in Central Business District, Abuja.

With the plan to build an international brand, George Okoro acquired a license to setup a world class photo studio in Dubai but this dream was cut short by the covid19 pandemic in 2021 but it is still on the long-term goals of the brand. In 2022, they have just launched the baby and maternity studio called Lady George Studios to provide a unique studio space to carter for infants, kids and pregnant women.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, George said that, “the goal is to build a strong Nigerian brand with a global presence, and to build a photography industry with young Nigerians leading the way and impacting real change in peoples’ lives.

I believe one thing that will make you stand out as a photographer is your ability to connect with your subject- the human being or the landscape that you’re trying to photograph. There has to be some form of connection and understanding. As I always say, “you connect before you click”.

On his own side, the President of JCIN Uyo City, Onyeka T.M.S. stressed how JCI, a non-profit organisation is making impact and empowering young people to create positive change.

He explained that one of the ways JCI wants to empower young Nigerians in 2022 is to skill them up, by providing training that will increase the employability ratio and also their entrepreneurial skills, which led to identifying and partnering with George Okoro Studios

“With this initiative, we can both provide the skill needed for employment and also develop entrepreneurship, hence the need to partner with them to achieve this goal for the year.

“This is JCI’s response to the JCI RISE campaign which means; Rebuild, Invest, Sustain and Evolve. A way to meet the present-day post-Covid-19 pandemic reality.

“It was a good time to share and discuss how to chart the course of JCI Nigeria’s vision which is ONE Legacy; Opportunity, Networking, and Empowerment. The training will come with a certification that is globally recognized being issued by a United Kingdom certification body. This certificate will increase the employability of the participants and also help them get jobs online”, he noted

Also speaking at the event, is the JCIN Ambassador Salamatu Yaradua, who stated that “the collaboration with JCI Uyo City to partner in this project is to further create a double impact and help to meet the goals set by the organization”. she stressed further that JCI Abuja Unity will play host to George Okoro in one of their business meetings. “We all aim at being the leading global network of young active citizens by making the change in our nation. This particular training will help and raise the young leaders of tomorrow by providing opportunities for them to learn how to maximize their potentials.”

JCI is a non-profit organization of young active citizens aged 18 to 40 who are engaged and committed to creating an impact in their communities. Active citizens are individuals invested in the future of our world. JCI gathers active citizens from all sectors of society. they develop the skills, knowledge, and understanding to make informed decisions and take action.

JCI is made up of young active citizens all over the world. Living, communicating, taking action, and creating impact in the communities. It is said to be the largest youth-based organization in Nigeria with 5000+ active members and an alumni network.