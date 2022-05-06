Gifted Afropop artiste, Jaywon has finally released his highly anticipated album titled ‘Jahbahlee’.

The project consists of 14 tracks featuring Portable, Timaya, Tanasha Donna, Namenj, Apass, Fameye and a host of others African artistes who added their melodious vocal dexterity to the album.

Asked what inspired the name of the album, the ‘Zelle’ crooner said:”First of all, Jahbahlee or Jabali is an African origin word from Swahili, which means “strong”, “rock” or “strong as a rock” .

It also implies a dependable family member which is something I can definitely relate to because its reflecting my life. In as much as I have experienced greatness in my career journey, there are parts of it that people don’t see and don’t know. I was literally dealing with all sorts while putting this album together.

But I sailed through because of the strength and courage God put in me making me strong enough to bear and carry all that burden to my promised land. It takes a ‘Jahbahlee’ to do that. The satisfaction of that victory made me feel reinvigorated, like a newborn, a strong champion”.

On how personal the album is to him, the award winning artiste said: “I am sure you already have an idea of how personal this body of work is to me and how much work I must have put into it.The album is a total expression of different emotions all wrapped in one.”

“The happy, the sad, the love, the pain, the feel good moments. Unlike my previous albums you will notice something about the featured artist on this Jahbahlee album. The features cut across different African countries and cultures.”

“I had some of my brothers and sisters who are top acts in their respective countries on this project from Ghana, Uganda, Kenya and Trinidad .It gives it a cultural sensational and quintessential feeling. You can call it an Afrocentric album. This alone should tell you how different and special Jahbahlee is.”