Sunday Kelvin Badaiki professionally known as Jays Million is a singer, song writer & ex-music producer who hails from Owan part of Edo state.

Jays Million was born on March 16, 1994 in Port Harcourt, Nigeria. He is a super talented singer and his love for music made him set up his studio in school as a producer and a singer.

He got inspired by his late sister who always believed in his dream, he has also a strong love for his mother who has been a backbone in his life. The kind of affection he got from these women growing up has greatly influenced his sound for love music.

The singer has just released a new sizzling visuals for trending single; “Pending” off his 5-track debut EP; “The Journey.”

Video Shot & Directed in Lagos, Nigeria by Ani James for AJE Filmworks.