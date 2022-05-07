Dr. Akindotun Merino

By Chris Onuoha

A mental healthcare and therapeutics organisation, Jars Group has reiterated need for Nigerians to be conscious of their health status ahead of time before it gets to crisis period.

The group made the statement in a media release ahead of the planned street walks awareness campaign scheduled to take place on May 11, 2022 in Lagos.

The statement read; “As part of the Jars Group healthcare awareness initiative, this year, we would be embarking on a series of active campaigns. The first in the series is the commemoration of Mental Health Awareness Month 2022. The theme we have chosen is “Trauma Care is Community Care.”

The group said that the community trauma awareness walk and sensitization exercise billed to hold in Lagos on the 11th of May will start from Allen Avenue Roundabout in Ikeja to the Lagos State House of Assembly area stopping at the JJT Park in Alausa, Ikeja. Other features according to the group is a dance all competition, a raffle draw, talks on trauma and building resilience among other things.

Speaking with the chief convener of the programme, Prof Akindotun Merino, a US based Psychologist and Trauma Counseling Specialist, she said;

“Trauma is pervasive in our Nigerian communities with a huge negative impact on life satisfaction, quality of life, families, education, career success, and finances.

“The Jars Community Trauma Care Initiative has a goal to improve community health and well-being by building momentum for taking action to build resilience and prevent problems before they occur.

Our term objectives are to bring awareness to trauma and its effects and have affordable mental health care and wellness centers all over Nigeria starting with Lagos state.

She further explained that it would be the organization’s pleasure to have everyone participates in this first-ever Community Trauma Care Campaign in Nigeria, adding that it is indeed a clarion call to action.

“We strongly believe that this event aligns with your goals for impact and influence as we collaborate to push momentum for mental health/trauma awareness in our communities. We look forward to your participation on this important campaign, so that we can reduce the impact of trauma in our local communities,” she said.