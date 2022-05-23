The ‘Obong of Sankwala crooner, ‘Longe David Ubu Junior’ popularly known by his stage name ‘Jaro Davids’, has dedicated his hit EP to his community in Obanliku Local Government Area of Cross River stafe for being a breeding ground for creative minds.

Jaro Davids’ EP which packs five solid tracks is the singer’s first official EP which has been long anticipated as a couple of singles from the work were already available on platforms for his listeners prior the studio release.

The young talented singer has won the hearts of many music lovers due to his dedication and unique use of humour in his work.

he himself believes and is quoted having said “consistency is the lifeblood of progress”, and thus, is obstinate in executing tasks set upon and also tackling challenges thrown his way head on, with unwavering commitment and dedication.

The singer who has towed a pragmatic path in his aspirations and endeavours as it reflects on both his physical demeanor and online presence has shown this in his dogged pursuit of putting Obanliku on the map amidst making sure his people get their due.

He also holds a staunch role in the reprising of the Cross River state entertainment sector at different levels with noteworthy capacity.

The singer rendered his EP scripted and composed by himself, with intent of protesting the languidity displayed by the government on matters of representation and development of his hometown, which is now over three decades old but doesn’t boast of much amenities and infrastructure to aid growth.

He is rallying to stop this deprivation of the Obanliku land and its people and has also backed this with a nervily online campaign on his social media handles to sensitise the populace on the need of exercising their right of franchise at the polls as it is the pragmatic way of voting out bad governance and insuring better representation at all levels of government.

The EP which is garnering streams on all digital platforms worldwide is a rolling stone already set in motion to achieve results once thought of as herculean.