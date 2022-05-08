Ex-Governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang

A former governor of Plateau State, Major General Jonah Jang (rtd), has thrown his weight behind power shift from the North to the southern part of the country.

Jang made his position known when Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State visited him in the course of his (Emmanuel) nationwide consultations on his presidential aspiration on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP.

He counselled the PDP to zone the 2023 presidency to the South, saying the party’s headache would have been substantially reduced if that had been done.

Mr. Gabriel Suswam, the Director-General of the governor’s Campaign, earlier introduced Emmanuel and described Jang as the father of PDP in Plateau and the only person who had been governor in three different states: Gongola, Plateau and Benue.

The governor, addressing his host, explained why he started his foray into the North from Plateau, stating that his campaign would flow seamlessly from there into the other parts of the North.

According to him, there is a vacuum between the older generation and the present. Hence he felt challenged to offer himself for service.

As the team entered Jang’s residence, there was power outage. Emmanuel said he has the answer with the right policies and right people in place. He emphasized the need to link hindsight with hindsight and then foresight to solve the power problem and other problems militating against the country.

Going back memory lane, he recounted how Jos was the place to be but insecurity has changed all of that.

He said God is looking for someone to partner with. “I believe someone like me is ready for that partnership”, the Akwa Ibom governor said.

Responding, Jang congratulated the governor for taking the hold step to come forward. He hinted he too had offered himself for service as President in the past. But the situation has now even got worse.

Despite that, he advised that we must uphold democracy. “I am a strong believer in democracy but, unfortunately, the wrong people kept coming into office”, he added.

“It is God that anoint presidents. It is not by power or by might,” he said and then pleaded that the PDP Constitution be respected.

“Zone to the South. President Buhari is finishing two terms of eight years”.