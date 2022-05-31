In the spirit of Africa Day, the US-based Nigerian music artist Jaajo, has released a seven-track Extended Play (EP) to the delight of his fans and other music enthusiasts around the world.

Titled ‘Afrolypso’, the seven-track EP was produced to serenade Africans and those in Black communities on a global scale. The songs are -‘Lovu Lovu, Oyogo, Out of my way, Rollam, Control, Yolo, and Joro Joro’.

Speaking about the project and what each song entails, Jaajo explained that the theme of the body of work is centered around Africans and their musical tastes.

“Listening to this project, you will have a feel of local-oriented beats, and African cultural infusion,” he stated.

“Lovu Lovu was inspired by a love gone wrong. A friend of mine who was so much in love that finally ended in chaos. Interestingly, this is someone’s real life experience that almost everyone can relate to,” he explained, adding that “Oyogo was inspired by a tale of a pretty young girl in a local part of the country. She was restricted by her father from neither seeing her suitors nor hanging out with friends. She had to sneak out of the house to meet with a suitor.”

Unlike ‘Lovu Lovu’ and ‘Oyogo’, ‘Out of my Way’, according to Jaajo, “is a testimonial song. Winning the battles of the enemies, difficulties in life, etc, and finally succeeded”.

The talented music star added that “Rollam is inspired by traditional female dancers. It is a traditional highlife song which requires a female to tilt down the head and lift the hips up. It is a song to promote the African traditional dance of the Eastern part of Nigeria. The Ibos, while ‘Control’ is inspired by a pretty damsel whose beauty can even make the most powerful man on earth to lose control. It is a song to promote the astonishing beauty of an African woman.”

On the other hand, while ‘Yolo’ is a gyration song that causes one to loosen up, ‘Joro Joro’ is inspired by fun-fare. “It is a song for celebration, especially, during the festive time. It was produced at Christmas time when people around the world were celebrating. I was in my Christmas mood when I wrote that song. I was in the studio celebrating with my producer and other friends while recording a song, and someone said something, “we de joro joro” which means in our local palace, “let’s celebrate” and I picked it up and turned it into a song,” he added.

The newly-released EP is available on all streaming platforms, including Apple Music, and Spotify.