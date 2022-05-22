.
*Augoye, ex-governorship aspirant picks Okpe ticket
By Emma Amaize
Results from PDP House of Assembly primaries in Delta State show that the incumbent member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Hon. Reuben Izeze, lost out, as Mr Festus Utuama, a brother of former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof Amos Utuama, was returned as the party’s flag-bearer.
Some serving members, including Hon Guwor Emomotimi (Warri South-West); Hon Arthur Akpowovwo (Ethiope East), Hon Ferguson Onwo (Isoko South 2); Hon Fred Martins (Warri North); Hon Charles Emetulu (Ndokwa West); Hon Opoko Opuoru (Warri South Constituency 2); Hon Festus Okoh- Ika South; Hon Brown Jite (Udu) among others retained the tickets for their respective areas.
Governorship aspirant and former Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, who stepped down for incumbent Speaker and leading governorship aspirant, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, both of whom are from the same Okpe constituency, effortlessly won the party’s ticket at today’s primaries.
The updated results at 1.00 pm read:
Isoko South 1 – Hon. Bino Ohwede
Isoko South 2 – Hon. Ferguson Onwo
Oshimili North – Barr Hon. Frank Esenwa
Okpe – Chief James Augoye
Ndokwa West – Hon Charles Emetulu
Ethiope East – Arthur Akpovwovwo
Ethiope West – Hon. Christian Onogba.
Oshimili South – Bridget Anyafulu
Warri South Constituency – Hon Matthew Opuoru
Isoko North – Bernard Odior
Warri North – Fred Martins
Ughelli North 1 – Jimmy Elijah Idiovwa
Ughelli North 2 – Hon. Onoriode Agofure
Udu – Hon. Brown Jite
Ika South – Hon Okoh Festus
Warri South West – Hon Emomotimi Guwor
Ika North East. Barr. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola
Aniocha South – Hon Chief Isaac Anwuzia PhD
Ndokwa East – Prince Emeka Osamuta (Ijele)
Aniocha North – Engr Emeka Nwaobi
Uvwie – Solomon Igharakpata
Patani – Hon Emmanuel Sinebe
Sapele – Pekins Umukoro
Ughelli South – Festus Otuama
Burutu North – Hon. Asupa Forteta