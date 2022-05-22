.

*Augoye, ex-governorship aspirant picks Okpe ticket

By Emma Amaize

Results from PDP House of Assembly primaries in Delta State show that the incumbent member representing Ughelli South Constituency, Hon. Reuben Izeze, lost out, as Mr Festus Utuama, a brother of former Deputy Governor of the state, Prof Amos Utuama, was returned as the party’s flag-bearer.

Some serving members, including Hon Guwor Emomotimi (Warri South-West); Hon Arthur Akpowovwo (Ethiope East), Hon Ferguson Onwo (Isoko South 2); Hon Fred Martins (Warri North); Hon Charles Emetulu (Ndokwa West); Hon Opoko Opuoru (Warri South Constituency 2); Hon Festus Okoh- Ika South; Hon Brown Jite (Udu) among others retained the tickets for their respective areas.

Governorship aspirant and former Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye, who stepped down for incumbent Speaker and leading governorship aspirant, Rt. Hon Sheriff Oborevwori, both of whom are from the same Okpe constituency, effortlessly won the party’s ticket at today’s primaries.

The updated results at 1.00 pm read:

Isoko South 1 – Hon. Bino Ohwede

Isoko South 2 – Hon. Ferguson Onwo

Oshimili North – Barr Hon. Frank Esenwa

Okpe – Chief James Augoye

Ndokwa West – Hon Charles Emetulu

Ethiope East – Arthur Akpovwovwo

Ethiope West – Hon. Christian Onogba.

Oshimili South – Bridget Anyafulu

Warri South Constituency – Hon Matthew Opuoru

Isoko North – Bernard Odior

Warri North – Fred Martins

Ughelli North 1 – Jimmy Elijah Idiovwa

Ughelli North 2 – Hon. Onoriode Agofure

Udu – Hon. Brown Jite

Ika South – Hon Okoh Festus

Warri South West – Hon Emomotimi Guwor

Ika North East. Barr. Marilyn Okowa-Daramola

Aniocha South – Hon Chief Isaac Anwuzia PhD

Ndokwa East – Prince Emeka Osamuta (Ijele)

Aniocha North – Engr Emeka Nwaobi

Uvwie – Solomon Igharakpata

Patani – Hon Emmanuel Sinebe

Sapele – Pekins Umukoro

Ughelli South – Festus Otuama

Burutu North – Hon. Asupa Forteta