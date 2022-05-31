By Chris Onuoha

A pressure group, Legacy Transformation Initiative (LTI) has called on all Nigerians to be weary of the unhealthy trend of money politics going on in the country especially at this period of selection of party representatives.

The group in a press release signed by their National Coordinator, Ibe Aniemeke Lawson, stated that it is high time monetary inducement of delegates at party primary selection of candidates stops, adding that it negates the principles of true democracy, hence abetting corruption.

“We the members of the Incorporated Trustee- Legacy Transformation Initiative (LTI), a policy formulation and analysis hub wish to reiterate and reinforce our stance on emerging and unfolding political events in Nigeria, from a non–partisan prism.

“Firstly, we wish to express our deep appreciation to the relative non-rancorous and non-violent atmosphere the primary elections processes as observed across the country so far. We wish to admonish all Nigerians to sustain this momentum; the wave of peaceful process and eschew any motivation or provocation to embrace violence in the remaining period of the election cycle,” said the group.

The group also noted that the role Nigerian youths played in the primary election is worth commending adding that as a group, they have taken into cognisance the expectations of the youth through their expression of patriotic activism through various media.

“We acknowledge these concerns, as we are equally fellow compatriots. But must significantly, encourage them to move this notch up by mobilizing en masse to register to vote. It is time to have your PVCs, as our immediate present and tomorrow which forms our future depends on our votes.

“Secondly, as a corollary point to the first, we implore our political leaders to stop paying lip service to the prescriptions of an already enacted law on our youth involvement and participation in politics by adopting and initiating pragmatic frameworks and activities that will encourage and incentives the youths to politics and into the whole gamut of our political processes- to sway them away from the allure and prevalence of criminal activities assailing our land,” they added.

LTI also disclosed that some of the agreeable ways to get things done right is to deliberately, as a matter of necessity, re-engineer the nations’ leadership recruitment process.

They mentioned that an immediate attention should be focused on the need to demonetize the methods for delegate selection or nomination through the adoption of stringent guidelines that emphasize on the strength of character, experience and leadership qualities of candidates.

According to the group; “This will inform the choice of delegate in choosing party’s flag bearers. Only when this is entrenched as a party culture, can the youths and credible people aspire and eventually emerge to represent the masses.”

LTI expressed that it is worrisome that several reports making the rounds indicates that the charade and open market bidding processes that allegedly characterized the opposition PDP Presidential Congress tells more.

“We prescribed that “it is time” the ruling party (APC) is offered a golden opportunity come 6th -7th June 2022 to assuage the traumatized Nigerians, especially our teeming youths who saw what happened during the PDP primaries, by correcting the wrongs. The APC can engender itself among Nigerians through this narrow window by conducting the primary congress devoid of monetary inducements.

“The APC has a choice of walking away from this inglorious path by adopting or voting a candidate whose persona and public records are directly at variance with the choice of the other parties.

“Lastly, we appeal on behalf other numerous patriots that by adopting or voting Prof Yemi Osinbajo (GCON), whom we have by our earlier press statement characterized from our studies as the most suitable and capable of the rest of the other aspirants on the APC primary election ballot; a man who is evidently and manifestly not a money bag, a pious and prudent character that his profile set him apart from other contenders. It Is time as history beckons as you all stand to be counted for all Nigerians to choose Yemi Osinbajo for a greater and prosperous Nigeria for all of us.”