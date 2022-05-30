It’s South-West’s turn to produce APC presidential candidate, says Abba-Aji

Muhammed Abba-Aji

By Miftaudeen Raji

A former Executive Secretary of the North-East Governor’s Forum, Muhammed Abba-Aji, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC, is duty bound to present a presidential candidate of southern extraction.

Abba-Aji made this assertion on Monday while speaking as a guest on Sunrise Daily, a Channels TV public affairs show.

Vanguard recalls that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu(Abia North) has been a foremost proponent of APC picking its presidential candidate form the North.

Kalu, Chief Whip of the Senate, has been rooting for President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan, saying he could take a job of sweeper in the Aso Villa, should Lawan emerge President.

When asked his thoughts on Kalu’s stance, Abba-Aji simply said he is free to own his own opinion, adding that he doesn’t know the basis for wishes of the former Governor of Abia State.

He said: “Just as the PDP is duty bound to pick their flag bearer from the North, we are also duty-bound in the APC to have a presidential candidate from the South, because the North has had eight years of President Buhari’s administration. There are no surprises in this regard.”

Jonathan, Osinbajo

On controversies trailing former President Goodluck Jonathan getting the APC presidential ticket, Abba-Aji described the information about Jonathan as a candidate of the ruling party as unfounded rumour and fake news.

He said precedence indicates that it will make sense for the APC presidential candidate to emerge from the South-West, because the South-West has given APC much more votes than the South-South and South-East put together in the last election.

Abba-Aji, a former Executive Secretary of the North-East Governors’ Forum and Coordinator of Yemi Osinbajo in the North-East, said it’s the turn of the South to produce the presidential candidate of the APC.

“When you go to the South-West you will find about three of them now. Then you look and you find out that Professor Yemi Osinbajo, who currently the Vice President, has served for seven years.

“He has acted as President and he has performed credibly as Vice President and acting President.

“So, to allow seamless transition, which is very important for the stability of our country, it is good to settle for only Professor Yemi Osinbajo,” he said.

