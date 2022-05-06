Mrs Josephine Oboh-Macleod has expressed pride and appreciation for the opportunity to fly the flag of the Scottish Conservative Unionist party at the councillorship elections in the United Kingdom.

According to the art curator and philanthropist, the belief in her abilities and the trust were humbling, as she promised to continue to do her best for both party and country.

Oboh-Macleod was the councillorship candidate of the party for Kirkintilloch, East, North and Twechar.

Results of the election, released on Friday, showed she scored impressive votes, but didn’t win.

Speaking on the outcome, Oboh-Macleod said: “I am extremely delighted and proud to have taken part as the Scottish Conservative and Unionist party councillor candidate for Kirkintilloch, East, North and Twechar.

“Congratulations to all the elected councillors.

“Thank you to the Party for selecting me and believing in me to run as a candidate for Kirkintilloch, East, North and Twechar.

“I am proud to have made it this far. I will like to thank my family, friends and supporters for their much-appreciated support.

“I will continue to support the progress of Scotland, the United Kingdom and I hope that we achieve a greater Scotland someday.”

RELATED NEWS