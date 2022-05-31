A renowned Delta-born Human Rights activist, Amb. Chuks Emmanuel Ozegbe, has been appointed as the International Society of Deplomats, ISD’s Special Emissary to Nigeria.

The appointment of Amb. Ozegbe who is the President/Chairman of Global Youth Skills Acquisition and Poverty Eradication Organization (GYSAPEO), was confirmed in a letter signed by the Head of Mission, Professor. Edet B. Ekpenyong.

The letter reads: “I write on behalf of the International Society of Diplomats (ISD) to inform you that the bearer Amb. Chuks E. Ozegbe has been appointed as a special Emissary for ISD in Nigeria and as part of the privileges of his office. He has been assigned a special vehicle plate number, Diplomat Passport and official identity card”.

ISD is an international organization, established on the basis to promote and uphold the practice and ethics of International Diplomacy, Peace and Social Justice.

The reputed International organization provides a platform for networking for diplomats, government agencies, technocrats, business executives, and entrepreneurs to interact and resolve critical issues affecting humanity, for the overall betterment of the human race society.

Notably, International Society of Diplomats (ISD), is a global organization having meets all the requirements to be recognized as an international organization enjoys the Article 13 of Universal Declaration Human Rights, for Freedom of Movement and alienable right to reside in member states.

Most often the organization goes into partnership with the government through foreign Affairs Ministry, High Commissions, Embassies, Consulate and host of other bodies to provide a foreign policies, economy, politics, technology, health, gender issues, education and many more.

Amb. Chuks Ozegbe presented his Appointment letter to Dr. Tunji Asaolu, Country Representatives of African Union Economic, Social and Cultural Council (AU ECOSSOC) earlier today at the AU’s office in Abuja.

Dr. Asaolu charged the ambassador to discharge his duties truthfully, diligently and sincerely.

Amb. Ozegbe reacted by appreciating the honor bestowed on him and thanked the ISD community for considering him as one of their worthy ambassadors.