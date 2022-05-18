Dear Bunmi,

My husband and I sometimes engage in perversion whenever I am having my period; I do blow-job on him. The last time I gave him one, I noticed the top of his manhood looked a bit sore, but we went ahead, regardless.

Now, the sore is worse and the inside of my mouth is infected, as if I have mouth ulcer. Could we have infected each other with thrush?

Kairat, by e-mail.

Dear Kairat,

Thrush is a yeast infection commonly found in the vagina. If you have thrush, your husband could pick it up during love-making. It can infect the man’s gland – the helmet at the end of his manhood under his foreskin – making it red and sore, sometimes with fleck of white, cheesy discharge.

And yes, perversion could pass it into your mouth. Go to a reputable pharmacist and ask for treatment for your mouth and vagina, and ‘clotrimazole’ cream for your husband’s penis.

If your symptoms, or his, don’t clear up, then check with your doctor – sometimes thrush in odd places can be a sign that something else is going on.

