By Steve Oko

The family of the detained Indigenous People of Biafra (IPoB) Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, has accused the Federal Government of sponsoring lies against pro-Biafra movements.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emmanuel Kanu, stated this while reacting to a statement credited to the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shuhu, over the purported designation of IPOB as a terror group by the United Kingdom, UK, government which turned out to be untrue.

A statement by the British High Commission in Abuja had refuted reports that IPOB was proscribed by the UK.

But before the rebuttal by the British High Commission, Shehu in a statement entitled, ‘Thank you UK on IPOB. Now the next steps’, hailed the action of the UK government, and demanded the confiscation of IPOB assets as well as visa sanctions for its financiers.

Speaking with Sunday Vanguard, yesterday, Emmanuel said the Presidency should advise media handlers of President Muhammadu Buhari to stop feeding on lies.

He said it was amusing that the handlers were already celebrating fake news without any attempt to verify the source.

According to him, it goes to show the mindset of government towards Biafra.

He noted that the president might not even be aware of the over zealousness of his media aides who churn out press statements without authorization.