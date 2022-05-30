By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, NNEWI

THE Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, yesterday kicked against the alleged ceding of some communities of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area of Imo State to Rivers State, saying, it portends grave consequences.

IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, said “Following an illegal undocumented treaty to cede some communities of Ohaji/Egbema Local Government Area, LGA, from Imo State to Rivers State via a crooked financial inducement, we the global family and movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, under the command and leadership of our great leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, wish to warn that such project be called to a halt to avert an inevitable consequences.

“We suggest to the communities that fall into this deceptive venture to retrace their steps considering that the singular act could attract futuristic destructive effects.

“IPOB was intimated with the information regarding Rivers State government plan which includes conditional future promises, and having gone through this moves realized that the Rivers State government will abandon them in future because governor Wike under whose tenure this plan was hatched and about to be executed cannot be in charge of Rivers State beyond his tenure as a current Governor.

IPOB enumerated the alleged affected communities as Umuapu, Awara, Ihe, Obeti and Asa communities, warning that they will regret if they accept the ceding to Rivets State.”We warn the communities to be ready to accept the consequences of not rejecting the offer because they will regret their actions in the near future if the evil proposal is not dropped or revisited.

“Any community in Ohaji Egbema LGA of Imo State that wishes to join Rivers State due to poor economic state should know that Wike’s government would not continue to be in power in Rivers State forever, and therefore should remain where God Almighty Chukwu Okike Abiama placed them as the near future would be greater.

“It is a known fact that Imo State government failed in their obligations as it concerns the predicaments they are facing in that area, but they must forget Rivers State government with their satanic offer, which is full of deceptive characteristics and trappings that would harm them and their children in future as such may not be sustainable by successive government in Rivers State.”