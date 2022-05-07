The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State has dissociated itself from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over the claim that the government wants to connive with the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) to rig the forthcoming governorship election.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of IPAC, Comrade Wale Adebayo, and Secretary, Mr. Tosin Odeyemi in Osogbo, the Osun State capital, said the statement credited to the opposition PDP that the Osun government wanted to rig the forthcoming election was a figment of their imagination.

The Director-General of Senator Ademola Adeleke Campaign Organization(SAACO), Sunday Bisi had alleged the scheming of the government to hijack the electoral commission by populating the electoral officials with direct nominees of the Governor.

Bisi said a few days ago, a top aide of the governor held several hours of meetings with operation officials of the electoral body at Osogbo. The focus was the doctoring of the list of presiding officers to conduct the July elections.

However, INEC has severally assured all the political parties participating in the July 16 governorship election in Osun State of a level playing field and the IPAC has no reason to doubt the integrity of the electoral umpire.

According to them, PDP who are supposed to be members of IPAC did not seek the clarification of other members before going to the media to alleged manipulation of the forthcoming governorship election.

“We are not part of the allegation that INEC’s ad-hoc staff list is to be doctored in connivance with the government of State of Osun.

” Instead of campaigning, and convince the people why the people should vote for the candidate of the party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, the PDP has been engaging in a diatribe that will not do anybody any good.

Unfortunately for the PDP, they have no record to substantiate their claims.

The Adhoc staffs recruitment by Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC) were done online. So the allegations by Mr Sunday Bisi is childishly silly and immature.

“We will advise the PDP, its candidate that they should not plunge our state to needless bloodshed by unnecessary allegations.

“They should prepare for election instead of a campaign of calumny.”