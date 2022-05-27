The Inter-party Advisory Council (IPAC) Osun State council has described the attack on the convoy of Governor Adeboyega Oyetola as reprehensible, distancing the good people of osun from such callous and dastardly act.



“Osun people are peace loving. I cannot recollect any violence we have had in the build up to any election in the state”, Adebayo said.



Suspected hoodlums and gangsters attacked the campaign train of Osun state Governor Adegboyega Oyetola on Monday. The bus belonging to the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Correspondents Chapel, which was in the governor’s convoy was also damaged.



In a statement by the Chairman, Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC), Comrade Wale Adebayo, on Tuesday in Osogbo, the state capital, counselled stakeholders to ensure the success of the poll, warned stakeholders against perpetrating acts that would affect the governorship polls on July 16.



The council urged the good people of the state to work to have a free, fair, credible and peaceful election.



Adebayo said most times, pre-election violence is intended to influence voting behaviour, either through discouraging voters from turning out or coercing them into supporting a particular political party



The council assured the State government of IPAC’s support towards a better, secured, stable and prosperous state.

