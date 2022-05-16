The Inter Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Osun State has frowned at a video trending online where the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party( PDP), Ademola Adeleke, boasted in the full glare of everyone that he has arrived the state with foreign currency to be shared as inducements to sway the outcome of the election in his favour.

In a statement jointly signed by the Chairman of IPAC Comrade Wale Adebayo and Secretary, Mr Tosin Odeyemi in Osogbo,the Osun State Capital, on Monday, said the video should be ignored and seen as empty boast.

‘It is laughable and every right thinking person in the state should ignore it’.

They implored the Independent National Electoral Commission( INEC) to warn political parties against inducing voters during the election.

‘Independent National Electoral Commission should authorize security agents to bar politicians from moving vehicles near the polling booths as some of them use such vehicles to ferry cash to be shared to voters’, Adebayo said.

It advises the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to put mechanisms in place to check sharing of money to voters during the July governorship election in the state.

‘We vehemently reject vote buying in whatever form during the gubernatorial election’.

‘Money politics has had a very negative effect on political leadership in the country. Most people who would genuinely want to perform in office often cannot get into office because they lack resources needed for the ritual of money politics.

The IPAC Chairman urged the people of the State to reject the Peoples Democratic Party, Ademola Adeleke as he has no clear cut policies to improve the economic fortunes of the state.

‘He has no clear cut ideas on what to do to improve the fortune of the state’, IPAC said.

Electoral violence in the country is equally a consequence of money politics since politicians who have spent a fortune on elections deploy every means including violence to ensure they win and we at IPAC in Osun has been at the forefront that ou