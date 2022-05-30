.

— As Oba Oluyede, wife celebrate Ogbese youths in Grand style during children’s Day

–— Ondo govt lauds royal family’s humanitarian gesture, Development of town

Dayo Johnson Akure

A Renowned women and children’s rights activist and the wife of the Alayede of Ayede Ogbese kingdom, in Akure North, Ondo state, Olori Olufunmilayo Nejo-Oluyede has called for adequate investment in the future of the Nigerian youths

Olori Nejo-Oluyede made the call during the 2022 children day celebration organised under the Ayede Ogbese Women Vanguard in Ogbese by the traditional ruler, the Alayede of Ayede Ogbese kingdom, Oba Ajibola Oluyede and Olori Olufunmilayo Oluyede.

Speaking during the ceremony which attracted government functionaries and notable personalities across the state, Olori Oluyede said that this will also guarantee the future of the country.

According to her “investment in the future of our children is in effect a worthwhile crucial investment in that of the nation.

Olori Oluyede appealed to goverement at all levels to as a matter of urgency make the investment in the youths a priority.

She said that the event is a United Nations international observance with a universal theme: “A Better Future for Every Child”which urged the public to advocate, celebrate and promote children’s rights, so as to effectively secure the future of every child universally.

Also, speaking, the state Education,Science and Technology Commissioner, Pastor Femi Agagu appealed to parents to ensure that they teach their children the right part of moral rectitude and obedience to the law of the land.

“Parents have greater roles to play in shaping and instilling the right values into their wards.

Speaking through Mrs. Helen Odofin, the commissioner said “They must inculcate in them the fear of God and the understanding of the principle of right and wrong. They must shun cultism and other anti-social behaviour that may stand on their way to greatness”.

The representative of the Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology in Ondo State, Mrs. Helen Odofin while delivering the Commissioner’s address appreciated the efforts of Kabiyesi and Olori for organising a great occasion of Ayede-Ogbese 2022 Children’s Day Celebration and Health Fair. She also commended Ayede-Ogbese Woman Vanguard for their efforts towards the celebration.

She finally appealed to all parents to ensure that they teach their children on the right part of moral rectitude and obedience to the Law of the land.

Agagu lauded the traditional ruler and the wife “for their royal philanthropic gestures towards the development of Ayede-Ogbese people and community.

The chairman of the ocassion who state Chairman Civil Service Commission, Barrister, Ajose Kudehinbu, commended the relentless efforts of Oba Oluyede and Olori Olufunmilayo for the humanitarian gestures towards the people of Ayede-Ogbese.

While applauding their decision to celebrate the children in grand style, Kudehinbu appealed to them to continue in that direction of human capital development.

Oba Oluyede who spoke through the Lisa of Ayede-Ogbese Kingdom, High Chief Femi Fajenbimo, said, Kabiyesi and Olori have transformed Ayede-Ogbese beyond human understanding and prayed that God would grant them more power, grace and strength to do more for the people and the land.

“Kabiyesi and Olori have demonstrated to Ayede-Ogbese people what good leadership is all about. They are greatly loved by the people”.

As part of the ceremony, quiz competitions and debates were organised for primary and secondary schools pupils