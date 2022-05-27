By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Amid intrigues and powerful play, Mr Akan Udofia has won the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress in Akwa Ibom state.

Udofia, who recently defected from PDP to the APC to pursue his governorship ambition

was declared the APC flagbearer early Friday morning.

He polled a total of 1227 votes to beat seven other contestants including the immediate past Special Assistant to the President on Niger Delta Senator Ita Enang who scored 34 votes.

Others were Professor Chris Ekong, 21 votes, Uduak Udoh 7 votes, Senator John James Akpanudoedehe 2 votes, Richard Anana 2 votes, Larry Esin 1 vote and Augustine Utuk 0.

There were 19 voided votes.

Udofia in his speech dedicated his victory to Akwa Ibom people, promising to bring prosperity to the state if he wins as governor in 2023.

He said, “As someone who has been blessed by God, my interest in the leadership of our state is clearly a function of my desire to give back to society through selfless and effective service.

“My emergence as the APC gubernatorial flagbearer today is a victory for every Akwa Ibom citizen, who desires development for our dear state and the prosperity of its people.

“As we progress into the forthcoming gubernatorial elections, I urge you to keep up the good work as we prepare to coast to victory. I hope to deploy my local experience, vast network and global connections, to make this collective dream for a better Akwa Ibom, a reality”.

However, the APC governorship primary was not without intense struggle and intrigues between the factions of Senator Godswill Akpabio and Senator John James Akpanudoedehe.

The two factions had battled for the possession of materials for the primary at the Victor Attah International Airport and there after along Oron road by Udo Udoma avenue.

While the Akpanudoedehe’s group wanted to take the materials to Sheer Grace Arena, venue of it’s prImary, Akpabio’s faction also struggled to take the materials to it’s state party office at Ekpo Obot street, Uyo.

A party source from the Akpanudoedehe’s camp told newsmen in confidence that security operatives released the materials to the Akpabio’s camp in the midnight of Thursday and the exercise was later conducted about 1am on Friday.