By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Experts in child protection and stakeholders in family issues have attributed the recent increase in social vices on poor parenting and education devoid of moral uprightness.

They listed such social vices to include: Drug abuse, rape, cultism, ritual killings, among others.

The stakeholders made the remarks, yesterday, at a Boy-Child sensitization forum, organised by A Mother’s Love Initiative, a Non Governmental Organisation, NGO, in Lagos, to mark 2022 International Day for the Boy-Child, with the theme: ‘The importance of a father and son relationship from the lens of the Boy-child.’ They decried the downward trend in the nation’s education, moral, cultural values.

The foundation President of Computer Professionals of Nigeria, Mr. Tunde Ezichi, in his address, said the sordid situation in the country presently could be traced to certain parenting mistakes and certain missing elements in raising the modern boy child.

Ezichi said, “the way I was raised is different from the way children are being raised these days, there are a lot of influences, societal influences, technological influences, security influences, what has happened is that the pressure of the society has tended to affect the people generally, enough time is not being devoted by the parents in the raising of their children.

“In the days when we were young raising the child was supposed to be the responsibility of everybody but these days, it does not seem to be the case. Children at times are left to their whims and people are sort of indifferent to children misbehaving in the society without disciplining them.

Harping on the way forward, he said it is high time parents retooled and embrace robust parenting collaboration in raising the children, saying the trust the teachers in school had in disciplining children should be restored.

Chief Executive Officer of a Non Governmental Organization, A Mother’s Love Initiative, Hanatu Enwemadu, said the boy-child is fast becoming invisible because society assumes that they are invincible.

‘They are Hurried through childhood into adulthood and taught to mask their pains, as their tears must not be seen because showing their pains is a sign of weakness. Again, there is a social but subtle bias against the boy-child. Disputes between a boy-child and a girl-child will invariably be settled in favour of the girl-child. Such stereotypes reflect the various degrees of the onslaught of trauma meted out daily on the boy-child by the society.’’

Enkwemadu, stressed that such assumptions have adverse effects on the psychosocial balance and development of the boy-child, noting that if not reversed the anomalies may turn the young ones abusive in the future.

She called on all and sundry including parents, teachers, civil society organizations, all levels of government and other stakeholders in the country to lend their voice against the unfair balance and growing neglect of the boy-child and create more platforms and resources that will promote the interest and total wellbeing of the boy-child.

Earlier in a keynote address, a former Chairman of the computer Society of Nigeria, Mr. Babatunde Ezichi called for concerted efforts in the rehabilitation of street urchins.