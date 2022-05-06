Hon. Susan Waibode Kiridi (middle) flanked by former Bayelsa State First Lady and Wife of the HMSPR Mrs Alayingi Sylva and one other, shortly after picking her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to run for the Sagbama/Ekeremor House of Representatives Seat.

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

YENAGOA-A group known as Project Niger Delta, PND, has appealed to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources HMSPR, and leader of the All Progressives Congress,APC, in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva to intervene and ensure justice prevails in the purported disqualification of a female House of Representatives aspirant for Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency seat, Hon. Susan Waibode Kiridi.

It was learnt that a screening committee headed by Sen JK Brambaifa and Rt. Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi, had purportedly disqualified Hon Waibode Kiridi, and barred her from taking part in the party’s primary election.

Meanwhile, Hon Waibode Kiridi yesterday in

Abuja picked her Expression of Interest and Nomination forms to run for the Sagbama/Ekeremor House of Representatives seat. She was accompanied by former First Lady of Bayelsa State, and wife of the HMSPR Mrs. Alayingi Sylva and others.

PND, in a letter to HMSPR Chief Sylva, queried the yardstick and rationale behind the alleged disqualification, saying such action was unacceptable and against democratic norms and principles, and described the action as “unfair and nasty.”

The letter to Chief Sylva, signed by PND Executive Director and Coordinator, Comrade Princewill Ebebi, sighted by our reporter in Yenagoa, said if the disqualification was not reversed, the party stands the risk of losing a chunk of its support base to the opposition party.

The group urged Chief Sylva to ensure that the party provide a level playing ground at all levels and allow the party delegates determine the fate of all aspirants, regretting that it was ridiculous for a committee of the party to disqualify a popular aspirant with massive support base, without allowing her to contest the party’s forthcoming primaries.

According to the group, it is sad and unfortunate that for a committee will disqualify and bar a widely accepted female aspirant at a time where there is strong advocacy and clamour for gender and more women participation in the political process in the country.

Ebebi said, “That Senator JK Brambaifa and Rt Hon. Peremobowei Ebebi has done injustice by disqualifying the most grassrooted and widely accepted sellable aspirant in the Sagbama/Ekeremor Federal Constituency.”

“This action shows that they do not mean well for the party victory and that of the people of Sagbama/Ekeremor LGAs.”

“If the APC is interested in winning the next House of Representatives elections in the Federal Constituency, this injustice must be addressed by reinstating Hon. Waibode Kiridi; the most popular aspirant with massive support base from the Women Wings and followership across party lines to participate in the primaries and let the party delegates determine her fate.”

“To this end, the group called on the leader of the party in the state, Chief Timipre Sylva to address this injustice and impunity about to be perpetrated by some political juggernauts who are more concerned with their individual interests.”