Celebrity international brand expert, Drew Uyi has tipped teenage basketball prodigy Nosa Okunbo for slam dunk stardom.

Nosa Okunbo is the son of late billionaire business magnate Idahosa “Hosa” Wells Okunbo.

The youngster may not at the moment share the same passion as his deceased father, but he is surety a chip off the old block, following the philanthropic nature of his dad.

Nosa, who grew up in the United Kingdom and cultivated a romantic love for football until he travelled to the United States for college when things changed, is a recipient of the Burj CEO and the Euroknowledge awards.

Reaching the conferring of the award on Nosa Okunbo, top FA licensed football agent Crew Uyi reckons that there is so much that the teen Nosa Okunbo can achieve in life and in the slam dunk game.

Speaking in an interview with reporters from his base in the United Kingdom, Crew Uyi said, “Nosa Okunbo is just a bundle of amazing talent and it is a thing of joy to know that such a gifted basketball player is a Nigerian”, said Drew Uyi, who manages a lot of top sports stars and has secured endorsements for known sports celebrities.

” I keep telling our sports administrators that we are not lacking in talents. They are everywhere. The case of Nosa Okunbo is one that shows that talents abound but the challenge is identifying them and managing them.

“One thing that is true of Nosa Okunbo is that he is a rising star who will shine bright in the game of basketball. Hopefully, he would get the proper guidance to direct him to the path of greatness and stardom”, said Drew Uyi.

The teenager is as bold and never afraid of advocating for a better life for the less privileged, despite belonging to the top of the social stratification, a character trait uncommonly found among his age classification.

This earned him the prestigious Euroknowledge Youth Advocacy award this year for his outstanding contribution to his field. Euroknowledge, which is a leading media consulting firm with an office in the UK, confirmed this in a statement released to the media.

In the citation, Nosa, who is the youngest recipient of the award in history at just the age of 19, volunteered at High Achievers Academy UK (a supplementary study centre) from the age of 14.

He assisted in managing a youth basketball programme with more than 50 participants, who were children between the ages of eight and 18 and mainly from poor families.

The Edo-born student is also a youth education advocate, and he spends his school term breaks volunteering at the centre he teaches the children in reading English comprehension, Mathematics and Sports, majorly basketball, which he is currently pursuing to become a professional in the United States.

“Part of Nosa’s strategy was to raise funds for the purchase of equipment for the children including basketball, boots, jerseys, stationery, transportation to events, etc.

“He did this as part of his volunteering experience by Making and distributing flyers to promote matches”, the citation for the award added.

Nosa Okunbo also bagged the international Burj CEO awards by the Dubai Royal Family for his outreaches through his Africa To The World (ATTW) a non-profit organization he founded this year called.