In commemoration of the International Workers Day celebration, the Young Christian Workers Movement of Nigeria, of the Catholic Archdiocese of Lagos decried workers’ injustice, crime and state of the nation at its 18th edition, held in Apapa Deanery.

The event, which commenced with the celebration of the Holy Mass had its theme of Upholding integrity in the face of a challenging economy.

During his Homily, the officiating Priest, the Dean of Apapa Deanery, Very Rev. Fr. Augustine Nnaemeka who also represented His Grace, (the Archbishop of Lagos) Very Rev. (Dr.) Alfred Adewale Martins, said he feels bad about the situation in the country; especially the crime, ill-treatment of workers and other vices been perpetrated every day and no one feels concerned.

He encouraged all to be of good courage, and hold on to God saying the country is in tatters owing to the failure of our government.

“Our leaders should learn transparency and accountability. Once there is transparency and you give an account of your stewardship, you will feel happy that you have performed well and you gain credibility,” he said.

He added that to change things, we have to get our PVCs, vote out those not performing, make the right choices in the 2023 elections and avoid repeating past mistakes.

Furthermore, he said if the youths are engaged in something meaningful, and the government creates an enabling environment for everyone to thrive, crime would stop.

The movement later took to the street with a peace trek from Kirikiri Town and culminated with a reception at St Mary’s Ajegunle with banners bearing different inscriptions announcing that enough is enough of crime, insecurity, injustice against humanity, terrorism, killings, kidnapping, lack of empathy for the plight of the suffering masses, abuse of office, discrimination at workplaces, unsafe workplaces, infringement of workers’ rights, labour casualisation, bad leadership, corruption, unsustainable minimum wage, unemployment amongst others.

The president of YCW Lagos Archdiocese, Ijeoma Ayaborsi, said she is happy that the youths now understand the reality that the future is in their hands because they are the experts on their reality and are often best-placed people to be the means of transformation in their own lives.

She said if there is no leader there won’t be followers, noting that “YCW is out to make its voice heard and to make sure that the world knows that there is a movement, not only in the church but in the world generally so that the voices of the helpless will be heard and help rendered.

“When we talk about making a change in the world at large, it has to do with young people, our voice needs to be heard to get the change the world needs.

“We have not come as a movement in the church but to bring change in the world, which is about taking care of the welfare of the people.

“We are taking a walk to let our government know that enough is enough of their jamboree. They must understand that we are taking charge and ensure that we choose the right leaders in the right places with our PVCs,” she said.

The keynote speaker, a former adviser to the Lagos State government, Kalejaiye Adeboye Paul (KAP) delivered his lecture on “Upholding Integrity in a challenging economy” using the slogan “grow before you blow”.

He said: “Integrity is the seed for achievement and principles that never fails.

“The foundational aspect of morality and orientation are key ingredients in the formation stage of an individual, the craze for overnight wealth by young people who do not want to put in the effort to get the desired results should be checked.”

He charged everyone; government and individuals, given the economic disparity to be confident and innovative for the sustainability of individual’s integrity.

In his submission, Paul said upholding integrity in the face of a challenging economy can be likened to bringing water out of the rock.

“For us to achieve better results the right people have to be put in the right places. There is a need for setting high moral standards from the home, inculcating moral and ethical values in our academic curriculum, reverence for the rule of law, leadership by example, mass employment opportunities for the citizens, amongst others,” he concluded.