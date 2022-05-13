.

By Festus Ahon

CHIEF of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, yesterday, assured that insurgency, kidnapping, banditary and other forms of crime would soon be a thing of the past.

Irabor at the end of the four-day Defence Retreat in Asaba, Delta State, urged Nigerians to have confident in the ability of Armed Forces to defeat to those responsible for insecurity in the country.

He told Nigerians to expect greater level of security in the country, especially at this electioneering period, saying: “Nigeria will certainly have greater level of safety, that is the essence of this defence retreat in Asaba.

“Nigerians should have confidence in the ability of the armed forces as we work in consonant with other security agencies to tackle security issues.

“If there is no problem in Nigeria, we would not be here to deliberate and brainstorm on the security issues, looking at current and the future and chatting ways to significantly boost the security situation that we have at present.

“With this retreat, Nigeria is safe because a far-reaching decision had been made. Man and life are full of challenges but for us, we don’t focus on the challenges, we are problem solvers. So, we came here to solve problems.”

