President Muhammadu Buhari

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday, pledged the readiness of Nigeria to lend a helping hand to South Sudan in fighting insurgency and restoring cohesion to the country.

The President made the pledge while receiving in the audience at the presidential Villa, Abuja, Hon. Albino Mathom Ayuel, Special Envoy of President Salva Kiir Mayardit of South Sudan.

He told the Special Envoy of the situation the administration met on the ground in the North East in 2015, and how great strides have been taken in comparison with present days.

“We will study your situation, and see how we can help,” President Buhari said.

The Special Envoy had intimated his host about the situation in his country, particularly how an insurgent group, “just like your Boko Haram here kills, maims and destroys.”

He then appealed for “close collaboration on security, particularly the training of our forces, since you have experience in this area.”

Mr. Albino Ayuel said South Sudan was keen on ending the insurgent activities, “hence this appeal to our big brother.”