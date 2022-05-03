Says Police Trust Fund not working, hasn’t delivered

Wants Police recruitment increased to 20,000 yearly

By Kingsley Omonobi

Abuja—The commissioner, representing the South East in the Police Service Commission, PSC, Onyemuche Nnamani, has asked that police recruitment be increased to 20,000 annually.

He also called for emergency funding for the Nigeria Police Force to enable it withstand the debilitating security challenges facing the nation.

To this end, Nnamani urged President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration to re-channel money approved for some other projects, including the N92.12 billion for second Abuja Airport runway; N35 billion for aviation projects in eight states and N75.78 billion contracts in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and Transportation ministry to enable the police tackle insecurity.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines of workers day celebration on Sunday, Nnamani said the Nigeria Police of today needed direct emergency funding to be properly trained, equipped and motivated to secure the Nigerian space.

He called for a Presidential approval for further recruitment of additional 20,000 young men and women every year to avail the Force of more manpower to contain the present security crisis in the country.

Nnamani lamented that the Police strength had seriously been depleted and not enough to Police a vast nation such as Nigeria, especially in the wake of various contending banditry and terror attacks in the country.

He said: “If it is a fact that we have no more money to spend for the Police, then the federal government should temporarily suspend some of the gigantic projects it has continued to approve funds for every Wednesday at its Federal Executive Council, FEC, meetings and rechannel such funds to empowering the Police for effective and efficient policing.

While listing some of the projects recently approved at the FEC meetings, Nnamani said: “Some of these projects are the N92.12 billion for second Abuja Airport runway; N35 billion for aviation projects in eight states and N75.78 billion contracts in the Federal Capital Territory and Transport Ministry etc.

He maintained that there must be security of lives and property in the country before any meaningful development programme can succeed. You have to secure the public space before any meaningful investment can thrive.’’