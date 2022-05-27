The Jama’atu Nasril Islam has appealed to the federal and state governments for concrete actions against all forms of criminalities in the country.

The Secretary-General, JNI, Dr. Khalid Aliyu made the appeal in a statement in Kaduna.

He also called on government to spare no efforts to immediately take control of all forests and swampy areas that had become hideouts for criminals.

He also called for speedy arrest and prosecution of all criminals, devoid of legal encumbrances.

Aliyu said constituting commissions of inquiry should not be the only way to go, hence, government should intensify efforts in identifying and prosecuting the so called unknown gunmen.

“Governments at all levels, in collaboration with different security agencies, must be up and doing against the tides of insecurity in whatever guise.

According to him, thorough proactive measures should be taken in nipping the situations from the bud, before becoming uncontrollable.

“In that respect, we advise the governments to strategise and bring an end to orgies of killings happening in Nigeria; desperate situations need desperate measures.

“Thus, constituting a joint task force to specially attend to the rising tide of killings in South-Eastern Nigeria should be considered.

“Governments at all levels should act beyond mere verbal condemnations on security related matters.

“The unfortunate spate of the horrendous butchering of human lives in the country should be halted, “Aliyu said.