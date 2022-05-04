.

By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Farouk Yahaya on Tuesday visited troops fighting terrorists in Isa and Sabon Birni Local government areas of Sokoto State.

Addressing the troops. COAS said he was elated by their performance which brought peace to the troubled areas.

He said Nigerian Army is determined to bring an end to terrorism and other criminalities in the north and other parts of the country.

He explained that his visit to areas was to evaluate the successes of various operations in the troubled areas of the country.

He urged them not to relent on their oars till they defeat the unscrupulous elements terrorising the country.

“My Sallah message and gift to you all is to neutralize these terrorists, kidnappers, insurgents and as well bring their weapons to me,” he stated.

He further appealed to them, not to relent on their efforts, but rather to improve to enable them to defeat the enemies.

He stressed that on their part they would do everything possible in providing them with the necessary support and logistics to enable them effectively discharge their duties.

“I bring greetings from the President, Chief of Defence, Naval and Air Staff to you, they all acknowledged your sacrifice.

“Let me tell you these monsters are not invisible they are living in the bush, in the mountains and forest, be on alert, he added

He said the large number of those who returned home to the affected areas attested that the operation is yielding positive results.

He thanked President Muhammadu Buhari and the Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for providing enabling support.

As part of the visit, COAS laid a groundbreaking of the Nigerian forward operating base at Isa.

Earlier, the COAS paid a courtesy call on Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal at the chamber of government house Sokoto.

General Yahaya thanked Tambuwal for his logistics support and also for providing land for them at Isa to build an army barrack.

Speaking Tambuwal thanked the COAS for tremendous achievements at Illela, Tangaza , Dange/Shuni and Tureta local government areas of the state.

At the palace of Sultan of Sokoto, the COAS applauded the monarch for his fatherly and professional advice.

He said he is in the palace to seek his royal blessing and also condole him for the death of Magajin Garin, Sokoto.

Responding Sultan thanked Yahaya for the visit.

He urged the COAS to provide modern equipment for the troops saying there is a need for morale boosting to the troops.

He further advised him to listen to the suggestions of the junior soldiers on the field saying there is a need to change tactics and strategies that could yield positive results.

