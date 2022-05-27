Infinix Mobility, an emerging technology brand, has rolled out its all-new NOTE 12 Series, with high-performance variants, thinnest 120W Hyper-Charge design, and a sleek 6.7” FHD+ Super Light AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and 108MP Cinematic Triple Camera and more.

The new series which comes in two variants – the NOTE 12 VIP and NOTE 12 G96, offered well rounded, innovative performance features such as aerospace-grade ultra-thin glass fibre, up to 5GB of RAM and 103 charging and battery protections that keep users’ devices charged up safely whenever they need them.

Speaking, Product Manager, NOTE Series, Vento Lin, said: “Infinix is creating a new standard for high-quality smartphone performance and design with its new NOTE 12 Series, which embodies impeccable form and function.

“This series packs quick-charging power and strong chipsets into an iconic design that is perfect for emerging professionals who need a light, flexible and high-performance device.”