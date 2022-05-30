Ijaw Nation Congress, INC, has commended major political parties and their gladiators in Rivers State for their support for the governorship aspirants of Ijaw extraction to be candidates in the 2023 general elections, noting that it had shows an uncommon sense of oneness, unity equity, fairness to balance the political equation of the state.

INC’s National Publicity Secretary, Engr. Ezonebi Oyakemeagbegha in a statement, said: “It’s a win win and victory for the Ijaws in Rivers State to vote for the best with the rest of rivers people a governor that will truly transform and industrialize Rivers State to her place of glory as an economic hub in Africa.

“For those of my friends and brothers in other Ijaw clans in Rivers State, who are not happy because their political parties failed to give governorship flag to their preferred principals should swallow their greed and personal interest and learn to support the interest of Ijaw first. Because all of these candidates are bonafide and worthy Ijaw sons qualified to govern Rivers State if elected.

“Our long nonpartisan agitation is for an Ijaw governor in Delta and Rivers State, since the coast is getting clearer in 2023 in Rivers State, we urge all sons and daughters of Ijaw nation, especially the Rivers State Ijaw clans to rally round the ambition of these their sons, who are now governorship flag bearer of All Progressives Congress, APC, Pastor Tonye Cole; Peoples Democratic Party, PPDP, Amaopu-Senibo Dinars; Accord party, Dumo Lulu-Briggs and National Rescue Movement, NRM, Amb Sobomabo Jackrich.”

He noted that for these noble Ijaw sons flying the flags of their various political parties in Rivers State for the forthcoming governorship elections in 2023 was a victory to Ijaw nation and a win-win situation.