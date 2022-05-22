By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The All Progressives Congress’, APC’s leaders in Ikorodu Constituency II, have unanimously embarked on consultations to stakeholders including monarchs in the constituency following shallow primary and endorsement of Aro Moshood Abiodun as the Ijede Local Council Development Area, LCDA’s chosen aspirant for Lagos State House of Assembly.

The leaders commenced the consultations on Thursday, at the palace of Adeboruwa of Igbogbo, Oba Semiu Orimadegun Kasali, Emugoriade I.

The spokesperson for the team, Ade Ajala, stated that it was the desire of Ijede LCDA’s traditional and political heads to have a sole aspirant participate in the party primary since the incumbent has refused to honor the rotational agreement.

Since all the aspirants are legitimate and bonafide indigenes of Ijede LCDA, eminently qualified and none of them was ready to step down from the race; it was thought wise to conduct an in-house primary among the aspirants and all the party leaders agreed to the shadow primary.

Ajala further stated that the shadow primary was transparent in that all the aspirants were given comprehensive list of the delegates that would vote in the exercise 72 hours before exercise in-order to lobby the delegates.

The leaders presented letter duly signed by Ijede’s LCDA APC Chieftain, presenting Abiodun to Oba Kasali, Emugoriade I as the Ijede LCDA’s chosen aspirant because they unanimously agreed to shadow primary.

It was gathered that monarchs registered their displeasure over the discreditable and reprehensible refusal of the incumbent and some political leaders from Igbogbo to honour the peace and egalitarian driven rotational agreement.

In his response, Oba Kasali said, “as a peace-loving king, I stand where Ijede is standing, since there is an agreement on rotation between the Irepodun formation (Igbogbo, Imota and Ijede), it is just honorable to abide with the agreement, and if there must be a revisit to the agreement, it will be the responsibility of the constituency’s stakeholders to collectively evaluate the efficacy of the agreement and reach a new one, if need be.”

He also commended the efforts of the Council Chairmen and political leaders who are presently making sure that the rotational arrangement is implemented.

In the presence, Kasali, however, endorsed the aspiration and candidacy of Abiodun and prayed for him.

Also, the chieftains took their consultation train to the palace of the Oba Ranodu of Imota, Oba Mudasiru Agoro.

The former political leader and two terms ward councillor said, “I was very much involved in the rotational arrangement; the objective of the arrangement was predicated on equality, selflessness and significance of Irrepodun formation; and there is no justification whatsoever for dishonoring the rotational agreement. I urge all the well-meaning people with integrity to distance themselves from such undemocratic act.

The team presented the letter duly signed by Ijede’s LCDA APC chieftain, presenting Abiodun to Agoro as the Ijede LCDA’s chosen aspirant and with traditional song (newly composed for AMA by the monarch), and endorsed the aspiration of Abiodun with heart felt prayers.

The Ijede APC chieftains later visited the house of Olubeshe of Ibeshe, Oba Richard Ogunsanya; narrating the same development to the king and presenting him with the letter signed by the leaders as well as Aro Moshood Abiodun, the king, a former political leader and ward councillor said the rotational agreement is a substance of Irepoduns peaceful coexistence and it must be respected, the “Agreement has become our Law.”

In the same vein, the king endorsed Abiodun after unanimously signed letter of Ijede LCDA chieftains was presented to him.

The political leaders subsequently, visited the Palace of the Obateru of Egbin, the ever gracious king, Oba Adeoriyomi Oyebo who officially endorsed Abiodun with prayers.

All the monarchs therefore, charged indigenes and residents of Irepodun to honour the rotational agreement in the interest of peaceful coexistence; charging them to support the choice of Ijede LCDA.