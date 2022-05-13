By Joseph Erunke

ABUJA–HOUSE of Representatives aspirant and spokesperson of the Coalition for United Political Parties, CUPP, Barr. Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere,has applauded Friday’s judgement of the FCT High Court on the 3-man ad-hoc delegate election of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Recall that the FCT High Court had earlier on Friday, refused to vacate its order barring the PDP and INEC from recognizing the outcome of the 3-man dd hoc delegate election of the PDP held on 30th April, 2022 or any other date.

Attempts to vacate the order of the Court failed as the court adjourned to the 20th May, 2022.

By not vacating the Order, the PDP in Imo State will have to conduct the Primary elections to select its House of Assembly, House of Representatives and Senate candidates by the use of only statutory delegates as the delegates election of 30th April has been nullified by the Court and also voided by the report from INEC.

The primary elections are scheduled to hold on the 18th May for House of Assembly, 20th May for the House of Representatives and 24th May for the Senatorial primaries.

Reacting to the court’s action, the opposition coalition spokesperson, Ikenga Imo Ugochinyere hailed the court for its courage.

Açcording to him,”the court decision today is victory for internal party democracy and Imo PDP.”

He urged party members to “stand strong and only elect credible and popular candidates to lead the party to victory at the general elections.”