Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State

Imo State Government has urged citizens of the state to remain calm, as it is still awaiting the certified copy of the judgment delivered by the Supreme Court over the disputed oil wells with Rivers State.

The Attorney-General of the state, Barr C. O. C. Akaolisa in a statement issued in Owerri, noted that the Counsel to the Government, Chief Olusola Oke, informed him that the Supreme Court granted a part of the claim of Rivers State while it refused another part.

He said since both parts had not been made known to the Government, it is premature to speculate on the outcome of the judgment.

He expressed surprise at the statement by Gov Nyesom Wike claiming victory and embarking on celebration.

Chief Akaolisa said the action of the governor suggested that he might have had a preknowledge of the judgment, hence the celebration.

He urged imo people to remain calm and law abiding until the Government is apprised of the true state of the judgment.

The apex court, in a unanimous decision by a seven-man panel of Justices led by Justice Olukayode Ariwoola, had partly resolved the ownership dispute of the oil wells in favour of Rivers State, even as it dismissed a counter-claim that was filed by Imo state.

It held that the oil wells located within Akri and Mbede communities, belong to Rivers state, same being within its territory.

However, the court declined to award the sum of N500 million to Rivers state, to cover the cost it incurred while litigating the matter.