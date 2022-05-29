By Chinonso Alozie

A business mogul, Alex Mbata, has won the All Progressives Congress, APC, Imo East Senatorial ticket after many other aspirants including the wife of the Ondo State First Lady, Betty Akeredolu, officially withdrew from the race.

Mbata was declared the winner at the Senatorial primaries held on Saturday around the State Secretariat in Owerri.

It was gathered that a few hours later after Mbata was declared the winner of the Senatorial seat, with 425 votes, the wife of the Ondo First lady, issued a withdrawal letter made available to newsmen in Owerri, on Sunday.

Part of the reasons for her withdrawal was that, “I wish to declare my decision to withdraw from the Senatorial Primaries of the Imo East Senatorial zone. This decision has become necessary following brazen irregularities, use of force and intimidation meted out on my person and supporters.

“I have received reliable information that arrangements have been concluded by some high authorities within the party to scheme the whole process in favour of a particular candidate. Delegates are being harassed and intimidated to comply with this directive.”

“I believe in free and fair elections, equity and level playing ground. The circumstances that have shrouded events preceding this primaries have proven to be far from these ideals which I hold so dearly. It is expedient therefore for me to withdraw from this race which I believe is also in the interest of the party in the state,” Akeredolu said.