Bola Ahmed Tinubu

By Wole Mosadomi

All Progressives Congress leader and presidential aspirant,Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu has declared that he is physically and mentally fit to govern Nigeria and take it to the promised land if given the mandate.

Addressing party stalwarts and delegates at Government House in Minna, Niger State yesterday, the aspirant also declared that he has the brain more than any of the other contestants, pointing out that his numerous achievements as past governor of Lagos State are enough to sell his candidature.



“To be the president of Nigeria is not to climb mountain, it is not to go for wrestling or to carry concrete cement but to use God-given brain to provide security, provide quality education for our children and look at the economy and transform it around for a better Nigeria.

“We must give our children sound education and not allow them to roam the streets and become nuisance, we must revive our drowning economy and we must be ready to travel on our roads freely at any time of the day and this is why I am coming out, to be president of our country,” he remarked.

According to him,”I am the only one in the race, I know the road to safety, I know the road