Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has stated that he is the only one that has all it takes to win the 2023 presidential election for his party, the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.

Wike also urged Nigerians to take the opportunity that the 2023 general election will offer them to elect a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country and its people.

He spoke at Birnin Kebbi, capital of Kebbi State, Tuesday while addressing the leaders and delegates of PDP, according to a statement by his Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri.

According to him, PDP and indeed, Nigerians need somebody who can face the APC squarely in the 2023 general election and give the country a new direction in which safety of life is guaranteed.

Wike said: “There is a war you go and you know the kind of soldiers you send and the general that will be the commander. In this kind of fight now, it is me that can fight it.

“What PDP is looking for is who can make us win the election. If we don’t win this election, PDP is gone. I’m tired of this opposition. I am the only aspirant who has what it takes to win this election for PDP.

“And when we win the presidential election in February 2023, we will win Kebbi in March. And I am going to give you all the support that you require.”

He emphasised that Nigeria is more divided now under the All Progressives Congress (APC) led Federal Government than ever.

Governor Wike pointed to the need why the country requires a president that will be in charge of things, including issues of security and the economy.

“We need a Nigerian who believes in the unity of this country. We have never been divided the way we are divided now. If God gives us (PDP) the opportunity, we will form a government of national unity where everybody will be involved.”

The Rivers State governor reminded the delegates that first of all, there has to be a party before anybody can run election, and most of those seeking to fly the party’s presidential flag had in the past abandoned it to die. But, people like him stayed back to build the party and make it once again formidable.

