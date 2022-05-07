.

By Juliet Ebirim

Blessing Tangban is one Afro-fusion singer who continues to give hope to folk music lovers across Nigeria. With her recently released EP dubbed, “Out Of The Ordinary Feel”, the Cross River native returns to her element, dishing out a triple dose of introspection, soul and native vibes in a beautiful melody.

Tangban, who just bagged her Doctorate Degree in Public Policy Administration, explains the inspiration behind the body of work: “I feel that we have little to no representation for our people and culture. With my music I’m bringing back the culture. With this EP, I am basically trying to share creativity that is out of the ordinary.”

“One of the songs, Sir’m was borne out of really intense heartbreak. The kind of heartbreak songs that you cannot express in English. It was a really complex situation. Fibiyin was borne out of something similar. I think love is the only thing that touches my heart. Everything else is just mundane. Other songs like Blessings, The Beat and Africa are a bit different.”

Tangban’s foray across the music scene began in 2010, just as the flame of Afro-folk music started to grow dim in the country. And with “Out Of The Ordinary Feel”, Tangban who is most notable for her viral hit with the love maestro Johnny Drille, Grow Up, serves a supple dose of this, seasoned with her native Ejagham lingo.

An Afro-folk haven, “Out Of The Ordinary Feel” is a soothing, low-tempo groovy piece.