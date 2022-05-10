By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin.

The Executive Chairman, Kwara state Geographical Information System (KW-GIS),Mal. Abdulmutalab Shittu, has said that, all is set barring last minute changes to unveil new Ilorin City Master plan, Wednesday next week.

The current master plan which was designed in 1976 expired 21 years ago,while the new Master plan that will be unveiled next week captured the development of Ilorin in the next twenty years.

Speaking at a press conference in Ilorin, the KW-GIS boss said that the new city Master plan is in fulfilment of the campaign promise made by the Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq.

Mal. Abdulmutalab Shittu,said that the plan was long overdue and became necessary to address the fundamental issues of growing population in Ilorin, road expansion, wastage disposal/management and other aspects that make safe and decent living possible.

The KW-GIS boss recalled that in order to ensure that the master plan was done according to global standards, the state government appointed the services of renowned expert ,Dar Al-Handasah consultant ltd in February 2021.

He said that the company immediately embarked on In-Field data collection and stakeholders Engagement, Population estimates and projections, Urban and Rural conditions, Institutional Framework and Social Infrastructure as well as Economic baseline and emerging prospects for the capital city.

He also said that Africa’s number one city planner, Dar Alhandasah who executed the project with his team was professional and did excellent job,adding that the agency will be putting before the public a draft of the said master plan .

“This is an exciting development for both the people and the Government of Kwara State.

“The new master plan looks ahead to reposition the city for the next 20 years with deliberate coverage of trade and investment, healthcare, agriculture, transportation, housing, tourism, education, and infrastructure among other sectors. “Abdulmutalab said.

“It sufficiently outlines the challenges and prospects, including action plans for sustainable development of the state.

“The master plan would be, historically the second since the creation of Kwara State. The first was designed in 1976 and expired 21 years ago.

“It is inclusive and encompassing. The masterplan will be handy for development partners, and local and foreign investors, putting Kwara as the go-to place in North Central for investments and partnerships,” he added.

Speaking further on the role of his company Richard Walker, project manager, Dar Alhandasah said that its work on Ilorin took into consideration the peculiarities of working in Nigeria.

Aside working in Dubai, involved in building the New Cairo, Egypt, the company has worked in Ibadan and Lagos.

“Policy making and implimentation in my country and Africa is quite different.

“But we are fully acclamatised to the system.

He explained that all these were put into consideration while designing the Ilorin City Master Plan.