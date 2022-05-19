I’ll return to media work, farming — Femi Adesina

Femi Adesina (3rd right) and the farmers. Source: facebook/femi.adesina.

Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, has said when he is done with government he would return to media work and farming.

Adesina said this in a Facebook post, after farmers from Edo State, on the platform of All Farmers Association of Nigeria, paid him a visit and made him their patron.

In the post, entitled ‘They Have Seen Tomorrow’, Adesina said the entourage of men, women and youths, included farmers of cassava, cucumber, pineapples, fish, cattle, among other crops and livestock.

The presidential spokesman wrote: “When I finish in Government, by the mercies of God, I intend to return to active media work, and also be a farmer. May God make it happen. Amen.

“It was then big surprise to me when I got notification from the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (Edo State Chapter), saying they were coming to make me a Patron of the group.

“I asked myself: ‘How did they know I was planning to go into farming? They must have seen tomorrow’.

“And true to their words, the farmers came. Farmers of cassava, cucumber, pineapples, fish, cattle, and other crops and livestock.

“And they made me their Patron. Men, women, and a youth. They were led by their Chairman, His Royal Highness, Alhaji Bako E. Dogwo, Coordinator General, Bassa Traditional Rulers and Elites.

“Others were Gladys Iyore Emuze, Secretary, Aisha Ugbaja, Justice Agbozuadun, Zinat Shaka, and Yusuf Mohammed.

“The Chairman said having followed my activities as Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, ‘we decided that you deserve not only commendation, but also to be honored as our Patron’.

“The farmers added: ‘We wish to congratulate you as you are being appointed Patron based on your antecedents. We say big congratulations, and look forward to see you rising higher’.

“This is a surprising honor. I could only promise the farmers that I would continue to serve the President, and my country to the best of my ability,” Femi Adesina added.