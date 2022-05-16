By Ikechukwu Odu

An aspirant for the House of the Representatives seat in Nsukka/Igbo-Eze South Federal Constituency under the platform of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Chidi Obetta, on Sunday, assured his constituents of using his contacts to attract jobs and dividends of democracy to the people.

Obetta, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Jerry Marriott Hotel and Suites in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State also promised to build two Constituency offices in Nsukka and Igbo-Eze South Local Government Areas for easy engagements with his constituents.

He made the statements while declaring his intention to represent his constituents at the National Assembly in 2023.

Obetta who equally commended the Governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, for his peaceful nature, added that Enugu is one of the most peaceful states in Nigeria because of the Governor’s commitment to security of lives and property of residents in the state.

He equally said that PDP has always appointed Governor Ugwuanyi into most of its essential committees because of his ability to enthrone peace in seemingly impossible situations.